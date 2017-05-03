Mickey: Rain late tonight into Thursday

Today is a day of transition with temperatures again reaching the lower 80s. There is no chance for rain during the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: We are expecting rain to return during the late night hours and through overnight. We will have some rumbles of thunder, but the lack of instability will keep severe weather out of the forecast locally. Rain could begin as late as 11:00 for West Alabama. Be prepared with the rain gear for the Dave Matthews concert in Tuscaloosa, but you just might make it through rain-free. Expect some periods of heavy rain.

The morning commute will likely be wet Thursday with showers and thunderstorms expected through mid-morning.Temperatures will be significantly cooler with highs around 70 degrees.

Friday looks mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s. We have a slight chance of scattered light rainfall to close out the workweek

Weekend Forecast: The weekend weather looks outstanding for any outdoor events including the Oak Mountain State Fair and the races at Talladega. Temperatures Saturday will reach the lower 70s. Sunday looks sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Early next week looks dry and mild with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.