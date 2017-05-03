Ensley Eats event hopes to highlight neighborhood businesses

It’s people like Shirley Ferrill who are bringing new life to Ensley. "People tend to think Ensley is dead,” said Ferrill.

Business owners continue to set up shop in historic downtown Ensley. She opened Ferrill's African Wear, an authentic African clothing shop in 2016. "One of the benefits of being here in Ensley and on 19th Street is 19th Street is the main thoroughfare for people who live in Ensley. If they have shopping to do, it's here," said Ferrill.

Even with the cars that travel through 19th Street Ensley a day, Ferrill still hears this: "Oh we had no idea you were here."

Through food and fellowship, the Ensley Merchants Association and Rev Birmingham are working to change that.

Wednesday from 11am to 1pm the community is kicking off Ensley Eats.

Food trucks will set up on 19th Street and Avenue F. Merchants will also set up tables to showcase their business.

Longtime businessman A.G. Callins said the community has a lot to offer. “Ensley Eats is one way to get people to come back to the area. Hopefully once they eat they'll take the time to look at some of the other business that we have here."

