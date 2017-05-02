On Your Side Investigators: Elderly man's AT&T service out for days with little explanation

An elderly man is wondering why his AT&T U-verse service is not working. He says he's called to complain countless times and he's getting no where. He called the On Your Side Investigators for help.

“They said we’ll fix it by morning and that’s been their excuse, we’ll fix it by morning,” Donald Owens said.

Owens is fed up with the excuses. His AT&T U-Verse service has been out since Saturday. That means his landline, cable and internet aren’t working.

“I’ve probably called AT&T repair 25 maybe 30 times and I’ve run across some professional liars,” Owens said.

Owens says a supervisor told him over 70 people are without service in his area. Owens also said a supervisor said problem would be resolved and even gave him a time a tech would show up and fix everything. Owens is retired from AT&T and feels the company should follow through with its promises.

Just before we showed up, Owens got a call from Bruce Bankston who works in the AT&T president’s office.

“They were telling me don’t get TV people involved. Bull..except and I left off that adjective. If they are going to have this service, they should have the facilities and the personnel to repair it should anything happen. I want to see this thing done .It should be done in an expedite manner,” Owens added.

Owens says he pays for the services and he expects them to be working.

We called Bankston and got his voicemail. We also sent messages to the president of the company. So far, we haven't heard anything back from them. Owens is hoping now that the president’s office is involved, his service will be restored sooner rather than later.

