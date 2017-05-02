J-P: Rain likely by early Thursday

Wednesday is a day of transition with temperatures again reaching the lower 80s. There is no chance for rain during the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: We are expecting rain to return during the evening hours and through the overnight. We will have some rumbles of thunder, but the lack of instability will keep severe weather out of the forecast locally. Rain could begin as early as 7pm for West Alabama. Expect some periods of heavy rain. The morning commute will likely be wet Thursday with spotty showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances should decrease by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be significantly cooler with with highs around 70 degrees.

Friday looks mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain chances will only be around 20-percent.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend weather looks outstanding for any outdoor events including the Oak Mountain State Fair. Temperatures Saturday will reach the lower 70s. Sunday looks sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

