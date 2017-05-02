State commission approves first B'ham charter school

At a meeting of the Alabama Public Charter School Commission on Tuesday, the Birmingham Board of Education's decision to deny New Rising Star's application for a charter school was overturned.

This will allow Star Academy to move forward as the city's first charter school.

In a statement from Dr. Ed Richardson, chairman of the Charter School Commission, he said the decision was based on the State Superintendent's clarification of the Commission's authority and a review of the Birmingham City School's major student achievement issues.

Star Academy's leaders say they are hoping to give parents better options.

The school is spearheaded by New Rising Star Church and will be located in Birmingham's East Lake community.

We asked the school system, who serves as a charter school authorizer, for comment on Tuesday night.

They tell us through a statement that Star Academy presented an enhanced application which included a revised response to the feedback and objections the board raised in their initial application.

They say this was not the application that was submitted nor denied by the school system.

For that reason the Birmingham City Schools continues to stand by its denial of the original Star Academy application.

