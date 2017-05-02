Birmingham BOE selects new superintendent

The Birmingham Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to offer the position of superintendent to Dr. Lisa Herring.

She will be paid a salary of $202,000 effective immediately. The vote of approval was 6-3.

Dr. Herring is currently the chief academic officer for a school district in Kentucky. She has also held administrative roles in systems in Georgia and South Carolina.

Herring is familiar with the Birmingham City Schools. She was one of three finalists when Dr. Kelley Castlin-Gacutan was hired in 2015.

She feels now is the right time to step into the leadership role. "I recognize my experience as superintendent is a new role that I would be stepping into, but experience as district level administrator who has been charged to lead a district is experience that I value and that I hope the community would value," said Dr. Herring during her interview last week.

The new superintendent is expected to start work no later than July 1.

