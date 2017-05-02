Pedestrian struck, killed in East Lake - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pedestrian struck, killed in East Lake

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police are on the scene of a pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on 71st Street South at 2nd Ave. South.

The driver is in custody, according to police. They say the driver drove onto the sidewalk hitting the victim.

Neither the suspect or victim have been identified.

