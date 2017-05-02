2 men rob individual who met them to buy a vehicle from Craigslist

Police say two men robbed an individual who showed up to buy a vehicle they saw for sale on Craigslist.

The robbery happened on Goree Place in Birmingham.

Police say David Quinn and Quiney Perdue robbed the victim at gunpoint, but at some point the victim was able to take Perdue's gun and shoot him.

Perdue was transported to UAB Hospital.

Quinn and Perdue are being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

The public can safely make Craigslist purchases at the Birmingham Police Administration building and the west precinct.

