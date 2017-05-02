Cullman windshield smasher says she was "mad"

The woman whose determined attack on a windshield in a parking lot went viral explains it simply: “I was mad.”

Emily Lowery, charged with disorderly conduct after a mid-Monday morning incident in a Cullman parking lot, said it had been on her mind.

“I did it. I knew I was going to do it. I tried to talk myself out of it and it didn’t work,” Lowery said.

Instead, a bystander’s video of the incident ended up on social media, TV, and became a topic of conversation.

“Got way more attention than anyone thought,” she said. “That’s kinda silly.”

When asked if she now regretted it or was embarrassed, she said “no.”

“Most of us at some point in life want to break someone’s windshield. I just did it,” she said. “It wasn’t some crazy terrorist threat or mass murder. It’s a windshield in a parking lot.”

She declined to discuss why she targeted that particular car or the owner, who she knows.

The owner of the car, who declined to comment for this story, said he was not romantically involved with her.

“Dude’s not a bad dude,” she said. “I got mad. I’m a lady. I got hormones or something. I got angry and I broke a windshield and that’s as deep as it gets.”

