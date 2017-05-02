Opening of new Thompson HS delayed

Alabaster is a growing area along with the rest of Shelby County.

Thompson High School still serves the city, but some parents say it's time for a change.

"The only problem our daughter seems to have is getting to class on time because of the crowded situation and where the classes are situated. So I'm hoping the new school, maybe the new classes, are situated better so she won't have problem getting to classes on time," Parent Iris Dixon said.

Dixon's daughter, Felicia Dixon, is a ninth-grader at Thompson High School. She is excited to eventually go to the new Alabaster High School. Work on the school is still underway.

This week, the Alabaster School Board announced that its architect said it would be better to push back the opening from August to January to ensure all work is completed.

The board rejected the original bids because they were too high. The board then bid out smaller projects of the work and this lead to the delay.

"I'm okay with the delay. I really didn't expect it to be done this quickly. We were expecting a few more years," Dixon said.

Dixon and other parents are confident that once the work is complete, it will help their children’s education.

Parents, students and educators hope this state-of-the-art school will open in January.

