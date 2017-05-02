Funding concerns for Meals on Wheels program

As federal budget cuts are looming, Jefferson County Commissioners are asking if the United Way Meals on Wheels program can be expanded.

Federal funds pay United Way through the Alabama state department on senior services to cover $324,000 in meals a year.

796 meals are provided daily by United Way volunteers in Jefferson County. Unfortunately there are 2,000 seniors on the waiting list for the program.

"We don’t want to contract those services if we can help it. We want people because a lot of these people this in the only contact they really have. It's a meal. A hot meal probably the only meal they get," said Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight.

Jefferson County officials plan to meet with United Way officials this week. The agency is concerned if they could lose federal funds for the program, it would only add pressure to their fundraising effort to keep the program alive in the county.

The following is a statement from United Way of Central Alabama:

Last October, we took over a Meals On Wheels program that was in need of immediate upgrades, which included additional delivery vans and new kitchen equipment. Since then then we have delivered over 87,000 meals to homebound seniors. Even with this success, there is a waiting list of over 2,000. We would welcome funding support from local municipalities, the corporate community and private donations to increase the number of seniors in Jefferson County who receive these nutritious meals. Proposed federal budget cuts also threaten our ability to maintain and expand the current program. To find out more about Meals On Wheels visit www.mowjeffco.org to see how you can help.

