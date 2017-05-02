Woman dragged, pinned under SUV while unloading kids

Officials tell us a 23-year-old woman was dragged and pinned under her SUV while unloading her two children from the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the 3300 block of Carver Ave. Southwest where the incident happened. The SUV reportedly rolled backwards down the hill.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

One of the two kids fell out of the truck as it was rolling backwards. Luckily, neither of the children were injured.

A neighbor heard the commotion and came to help. She kept the woman calm while medics were on the way and covered her with a sheet after her clothing was torn off of her.

The truck came to rest in a neighbor's flower bed.

