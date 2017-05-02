Birmingham PD: Person shot on 4th Court West - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Birmingham police say a person was shot in the 100 block of Fourth Court West on Tuesday.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

