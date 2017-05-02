Editorial Feedback: Shocking revelation

The following comments were generated from an editorial by WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, April 27:

Our editorial last week commenting on the recent suspected electric shock drownings of two Alabama women at Lake Tuscaloosa prompted many comments and shares on our station Facebook page. Most of the comments surrounded the fact that people had never heard of such a danger. I’m happy to say the editorial was shared extensively on Facebook, improving the chance that more people will look into their own situations with docks, electricity and water.

Here is just a sampling of the feedback: Janet responded, “My nephew Mical Parker died from ESD at Smith Lake on June 19, 2010. He and his friends were swimming, felt two tingles in the water. Not knowing that the tingle was electricity, Mical reached for the ladder and our lives were forever changed. Be smart! Be safe!”

Here’s what David had to say, “I represent the Electric Shock Drowning Prevention Association. We disagree with approaches like 'use plastic ladders instead of metal ones.' 100 percent of the deaths/injuries we have documented could have been prevented by not swimming around sources of electricity. We think the risk it too great for recreational swimming in the proximity of dangerous electricity. Can the risk be lowered to some acceptable level? Well, that’s up to the parents and adults in the room. We think not.”

Lastly, Jessica added, “My son died five years ago, due to electric shock drowning. He was swimming with his dad, sister and another family. We, like so many others, had no idea this could even happen in the water. While your article gives a lot of good advice, it is very important to educate swimmers not to swim around any docks or equipment using AC electrical power. It is not enough to simply tell swimmers to get out if they feel a tingle. By then it could be too late. Also, the use of devices to alert swimmers have been known to be faulty and not alert in time, if at all.”

As always, we encourage and appreciate your feedback.

