Police searching for suspect still at large following two-state, multi-city skimming operation

Thousands of dollars have been stolen from people's bank accounts, through a two-state, multi-city skimming operation.

Police say warrants have been issued for James Edward Faulks and Janique Crafter of Macon, Georgia.

The crime started with a card skimmer placed inside a gas pump in Southside. Before it was all over, money had been stolen from debit cards, converted to other cards, and used to buy money orders and even merchandise.

A credit union employee is partly credited with catching the thefts.

"But for the good work of Ms. Knowles, along with the law enforcement here, we would continue to have that skimming device in place, we would continue to have individuals and institutions that would be victims, and we wouldn't even know that a crime had occurred," said Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall.

Crafter is awaiting extradition from Georgia to Etowah County, while authorities are still looking for Faulks.

