Jill: Great weather today, but it will all change by Wednesday night

It’s that time of year when the number of outdoor events and concerts increase. Tonight we have the Def Leppard concert in Tuscaloosa at the amphitheater and it is looking great for it.

Temperatures today will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s and then this evening you’ll want a long sleeve if you are going to be going to the concert because temperatures will fall back into the 60s and then the 50s by Wednesday morning.

The weather will be great on Wednesday for those traveling to Trussville to get a weather radio and it programmed by the WBRC First Alert Weather Team. Remember we will be located at Academy Sports and Outdoors from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Temperatures rise into the middle 80s and then back off into the 70s during the evening hours. It will be great weather if you will be watching Dave Matthews perform in Tuscaloosa or watching the Baron’s game.

FIRST ALERT: Rain returns to the state on Wednesday night. It may come down heavy at times during the pre-dawn hours especially south of I-20. Showers may also impact your morning commute. We may see a brief lull before showers and storms form along a west to east moving cold front on Thursday mid-morning. A strong storm is possible, especially east of I-65 once the storms ramp up during the afternoon and evening hours. As of now, it looks like we will be dry for the Baron’s game and the Oak Mountain Spring State Fair. It does look much cooler, breezy though and I would plan on dressing for temperatures in the 50s and 40s.

Spotty showers will remain possible on Friday, especially in the morning. It looks like it will be tough to warm up much on Friday. Data shows temperatures mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s as of now. If you have Cinco de Mayo plans or if you are going to the Baron’s game then you better dress warm.

Timing out our next round of rain on WBRC Fox6 News at Noon.

