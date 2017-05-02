Calhoun Co. deputies searching for man involved in home burglary

On Friday, Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an alarm call on Jason Trace Road in Anniston.

Police say window screens on the back side of the house had been removed.

Two white males wearing ski masks and latex gloves were seen running from the residence by witnesses, according to police.

Police were able to obtain a tag number and locate the getaway vehicle, which was driven by a white female.

Deputies arrested two of the three suspects, who are charged with third-degree burglary.

Mason Eugene Murphy, 47, and Misti Renee Murphy, 36, are both being held on $7,500 bond, according to authorities.

Police are currently searching for the third suspect, Johnnie Andrew Johnson.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Johnson, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (256) 236-6600.

