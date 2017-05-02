Authorities ID man found shot to death in Norwood community

Birmingham police have identified a homicide victim.

Joseph Smith, 34, of Birmingham was found shot on Monday in the 3300 block of 15th Ct. North in the Norwood community.

Police say Smith and others were gambling and drinking when he was shot.

“We’ve had this happen before within similar circumstances, but the reality is it only takes one disagreement for violence to happen. We have to resolve our issues without violence and understand a disagreement should not equal death," Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department said.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

