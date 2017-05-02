Job fair in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

The Tuscaloosa Career Center, in conjunction with The University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Commerce, will host a job fair Tuesday from 1 - 4 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Community Center in Tuscaloosa. Although the fair is designed to assist participants in UA’s LIFT (Learning Initiative and Financial Training) Program, it is also open to the general public.

The LIFT Program is operated through UA’s Culverhouse College of Commerce and School of Accountancy. The program’s goal is to improve the job skills of local adults and teens by providing free classes for individuals who would otherwise not have access to these opportunities. LIFT participants have been trained in computer skills and financial literacy, as well as other workplace skills.



Learn more about LIFT here. The McDonald Hughes Center is located at 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

