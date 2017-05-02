Father, daughter injured in machete attack in Forestdale

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says a father and his adult daughter were hurt in a machete attack Tuesday morning at home in the 2400 block of Forest Hill Drive.

Deputies arrived just after 4:30 a.m. and found the woman and her father with cuts and stab wounds. Both were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect had lived at the home with the victims for several years and was upset about being asked to move out.

Deputies say Tuesday morning he waited outside the home and attacked the daughter with a machete as she was leaving for work. Her father heard her call for help and wrestled the machete away from the suspect.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending formal charges of attempted murder and 2nd degree assault.

