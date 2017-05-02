Mickey: Sunshine today; rain and storms possible Wednesday night

Lots of sunshine is expected today with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low in the upper 50s.

Wednesday should see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, but Wednesday night brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms into west Alabama and pushing through the state into the overnight hours. The strongest storms with this system will like be into south Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

Some light "wrap around" rainfall could still linger through Friday afternoon.

This weekend is expected to be very nice with clear skies and highs in the 70s and lows near 50.

