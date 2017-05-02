Major rehab on I-65 North could impact drivers for the rest of the year

ALDOT is prepping for major work to upgrade a 13 mile stretch of I-65 North from the Blount/Cullman County line to just south of exit 305 or County Road 222.



Drivers say the work is long overdue on a section of highway that’s seen its fair share of accidents over the years. “It's just a dangerous area. I don’t know why it just is..People are speeding, its narrow..the roads’ rough in places, Randy Lamb who lives near the work said.



The nearly $8 million rehab project will include concrete slab replacement which hasn’t been done since the 60s along with paving and upgrades

to the rest area. During all of that ALDOT says traffic could be down to one lane on the northbound side Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the project is finished.



"Interstate maintenance is a high priority for us..We try our best to keep our interstates in good shape..A number of the concrete slabs there have deteriorated and are in need of replacement. Some of the worst of those have already been addressed through previous maintenance projects. Really we needed a larger project to just cover that entire area, Seth Burkett with ALDOT said.



ALDOT is hoping to make your daily commute a little smoother. Drivers say their cars will definitely appreciate it. “You know what's bad is people out of state..When they come to Alabama..this is not how they want to spend their time in Alabama sitting on the side of the road," Lamb added.



The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year. In the meantime, if you travel this area at night you may want to think about taking another route because traffic could be impacted while the work is taking place.



