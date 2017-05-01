Homicide investigation underway in Norwood - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homicide investigation underway in Norwood

(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 3300 block of 15th Court North.

Authorities were called to the scene of a shooting in Norwood just after 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.

A male victim was found suffering gunshot wounds on the front porch of a residence. He died from those injuries.

The suspect has not been identified yet, but remains at large.

No other details about the incident are currently available.

