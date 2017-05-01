J-P: Rain returns Thursday followed by cooler temps

Expect plenty of sunshine over the next few days with milder temperatures. There will be a chill in the air Monday night with overnight lows in the lower 50s. More sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday with temperatures reaching 81 during the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Our next chance for rain will return Wednesday night into Thursday morning. While no severe weather is expected, we may have a few rumbles of thunder across the area. Rain chances will climb to around 70-percent. This means the morning commute will be wet for most of the area.
LATE WEEK COOL DOWN: Expect temperatures in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon with lows around 50 during the evening. Temperatures by Friday night/Saturday morning will fall into the upper 40s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Get ready for some fantastic weekend Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the lower 70s Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70s Sunday.
