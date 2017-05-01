According to a list released by Orkin each year, Atlanta topped the list again of top cities for mosquitoes.

Birmingham was ranked 36 on the list, up 11 spots from last year.

A majority of cities on the list were in the southeast.

To check out the entire list, click this link: https://www.orkin.com/press-room/orkin-releases-top-50-mosquito-cities-list/

