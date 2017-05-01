Fairfield leaders, community remember fire chief killed in car wreck

It was a somber sight at Fairfield Fire station one on Monday. The flag whipped in the wind at half-staff in honor of the city's fire chief.

Kevin Sutton was killed Sunday in a traffic accident on I-59.

“I feel hurt, disbelief, because chief and I were very close,” said City Councilman Willie Hardley, Jr. “He was more than just my chief. He was my friend.”

Hardley stopped by the station Monday to pray with Sutton's staff. That included Capt. Frankie Jefferson, who came to Fairfield 13 years ago and found a friend, fraternity brother, and a mentor.

“He saw something in me and he pushed me. If I got off track, he'd say, 'Hey...you need to get back',” Jefferson recalled.

He says Sutton taught him what it meant to lead as well as serve by holding safety expos for the kids, implementing a safety program in the schools, and starting a gift drive to help laid off employees at Christmas.

“He wanted us to be a pillar in the community--not just he be a pillar, but the department be a pillar,” Jefferson said.

But Sutton’s leadership and involvement extended beyond the department.

Among other things, Sutton was also a referee for with the Metropolitan Football Association.

But it was his sense of humor that friends will remember most.

“He should have been a comedian. He would have us in stitches,” said MFA President Ralph Sims.

Both Jefferson and Hardley agreed. “We're going to miss his jovial, laughing, coming in and telling jokes ways. That's what we'll miss,” says Jefferson.

