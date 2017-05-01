Fairfield leaders, community remember fire chief killed in car wreck

Birmingham Fire and Rescue is responding to the 3300 block of Carver Ave. Southwest after reports of a pedestrian being struck.More >>
Birmingham police say a person has been shot in the 100 block of Fourth Court West on Tuesday.More >>
Thousands of dollars have been stolen from people's bank accounts, through a two-state, multi-city skimming operation. It all started with a card skimmer placed inside a gas pump in Southside.More >>
It’s that time of year when the number of outdoor events and concerts increase. Tonight we have the Def Leppard concert in Tuscaloosa at the amphitheater and it is looking great for it.More >>
On Friday, Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an alarm call on Jason Trace Road in Anniston.More >>
