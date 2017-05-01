ALDOT plans changes to stretch of highway involved in weekend fatalities

Since November, there have been nearly 55 accidents along a 2 mile stretch of Interstate 59 in Birmingham from 1st Avenue to the Roebuck exit.

That includes two fatal accidents just this past weekend near the 4th Avenue exit.

24-year-old Antonio Sumerlin was killed on Saturday. Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton was killed Sunday.

ALDOT officials have been made aware of the problems. That's why a couple of months ago, they began talking about placing barriers in the median and found that instead of concrete or guard rails, cable barriers would be best.

"We found that it works very well and it’s actually a much more cost effective means of installing it, helps us cover more ground," says ALDOT Engineer Lance Taylor.

He says cable barriers work as any other to redirect a vehicle should it try to cross the median.

Taylor says he does not know if the barriers could have saved the lives of the two people who died this weekend.

Still, officials believe it will help. But they also have advice for drivers until and even after they are put in place.

"Just be careful going through that particular area of 59," says Captain Bryan Harrell of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue. "You want to make sure, especially in inclement weather, that you drive slow."

Birmingham police say inclement weather played a part in Sunday's accident that killed Chief Sutton.

Officers say the driver of an 18-wheeler lost control of his vehicle due to the rain and that caused him to cross the median and hit the chief's car head on.

