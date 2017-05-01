School systems tackle tough topic of suicide as '13 Reasons Why' becomes hit

The district counselor for Hoover City Schools knew it was time to have a conversation when she realized how popular the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why had become.

“It got pretty big. Students were talking about it at all grade levels sixth through twelfth,” Jennifer McCombs said.

The series tells the story of a teen trying to unravel the reason his classmate and crush ended her life. The storyline creates many twists and turns, tackling topics from bullying to sexual assault.

Because of the popularity of the show with teens, McCombs said educators decided to guide the conversation.

“We needed to guide it around including ‘hope’ if someone’s feeling that way. The healthiness about talking about mental illness,” McCombs said. “It’s our responsibility as adults and educators.”

“I think it’s great schools are sending letters, emails, and information to parents,” Abby Litovsky of the Crisis Center said.

While she has concerns about the potential for the show to appear to “glorify” suicide, she said counselors were working to provide information for parents and teens asking questions.

“Anytime you talk about suicide, you want to be careful and make sure a message of hope is presented,” Litovsky said.

Litovsky said the Crisis Center has also encouraged youth to use the Teen Link hotline to call or text at 205.328.LINK.

