Man arrested for shooting that hit downtown Tuscaloosa bakery

Tuscaloosa authorities arrested a man exactly one month after they accused him of a shooting outside a downtown bakery.

At first, a witness inside Edelweiss Coffee and Bakery thought she saw someone picking up a metal chair swinging it around and throwing it.

She thought the bang she heard was a chair hitting a glass window. It turned out to be a gunshot.

A closer look above the open sign revealed a bullet hole.

Captain Kip Hart with Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide said there was a confrontation between a man and 61-year-old David Weatherspoon.

"It appears something is said between them. He throws some chairs at the vehicle that's in the roadway and it looks like he's being shot at," said Hart.

Surveillance cameras captured the altercation. It showed a blue truck that authorities say Weatherspoon was driving.

"David Lee Weatherspoon, the one we charged, shot at him on Greensboro Avenue, continued to follow him on 4th Street where he fired at him several more times," Hart added.

The victim was not hit.

Hart said after questioning Weatherspoon they later identified the man he was shooting at.

That unidentified man did not come forward because he no longer felt threatened by Weatherspoon according to Hart.

Weatherspoon faces several charges including attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, and altered I-D on firearm. He is currently in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a total of $115,000 in bonds.

