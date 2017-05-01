Mommy Minute: Tips for flying with an infant

In today's mommy minute segment we are talking about traveling with kids, especially flying. It can be very stressful for a lot of moms. Dr. Candace Dye, a pediatrician at UAB, has some great tips!

"So just think about what you normally go through in a day," said Dye. "What they're going to need to entertain them, what they need as far as food, certainly if they need any special medicine or any special equipment, so plan ahead for that and then also think about what's going to make your travel easier. So a stroller that you can put the car seat in and check at the gate is very helpful. Something to occupy them as you're going through security. You're going to be able to board the plane earlier than everyone else and then sitting on the plane. Having those things that are going to occupy them, keep them safe, entertain them and then their basic necessities, having snacks tidied away in easy to get to containers, and then any drinks they need, certainly babies if they need their bottle. If they're breastfed and need their breastmilk or formula."

A lot of moms ask about taking a pump or breastmilk through security. Here is Dye's advice on that process.

"So you're allowed to do that, just remember that it's all going to be checked," said Dye. "They're going to go through that. You can take breastmilk through security. They have special paper that they test it and do that and they're going to go through that and check that and make sure it actually is what it is and you need to make sure that you have those with you because if your flight gets delayed, it's time to pump, it's time to feed, then you need that equipment with you so you can take care of that at that time."

If your infant gets fussy on the plane, here's what Dye recommends to calm them down.

"So the normal things that you do at home so what would normally soothe them," said Dye. "Sucking is a very soothing thing that will work for them, so even feeding it's safe to do that. If they will do a pacifier then that is helpful. If they're a little bit bigger and there's a sucker, they can suck on something that's again safe for them, but those things help with the air pressure as they're descending in the flight and then their routine toys that are going to bring joy to them and occupy them."

