Workforce center opens in Brookwood

A ribbon cutting Monday morning signaled West Alabama Works Training Center in Brookwood is open for business.

"To open this center and have this day so that the people down the road can come here and find employment," McAbee Construction President Gary Nichols told an audience of a few dozen people.

A $1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional commission pays for this space across the street from Brookwood Town Hall, equipment including computers and the personnel that'll will help people apply for jobs.

They'll focus on finding work for people laid off from the area's coal industry.

"So this really is a combination of everyone coming together to really work together to make sure that we have a focused approach developing the workforce that's going to be needed for 2400 plus jobs coming to this region," according to Donny Jones with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Those jobs will be at Mercedes or automotive suppliers growing their workforce in West Alabama.

It also offer classes on putting together a compelling resume as well as career assessment, entrepreneurial coaching, ready to work classes and access to a computer lab.

You can register online at westalabamaworks.org.

