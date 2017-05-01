Birmingham Water Works working to collect on past due accounts

The parking lot of the Birmingham Water Works Board payment center was full on Monday. Unfortunately, not everyone is paying off their bills.

"Prior to us implementing our new system in November, we had less than 10,000 customers who are delinquent. As of now, we have 35,000 delinquent," said Rick Jackson, spokesman for the BWWB.

Since November, the water board has not turned off any water for a customer due to a new billing system which caused a number of problems.

Starting June 1, that will change. The water board is encouraging people to contact them about late bills. The utility will be opening for the first time starting this Saturday from 8 until noon on May 6. "A lot of the accounts are well over 120 days past due, so we want them to engage in customer service to make payment arrangements. Whatever we need to do to get those payments current," said Jackson.

Regular customers say they like idea of paying bills on Saturday instead of during the week. "It's always busy. It's always extremely crowded and me trying to come in here, standing in line, I'm missing extraordinary hours at work," said Jamil Summerford.

The Birmingham water Works Board said if they don't collect the money, it could potentially affect their rates. “We are not funded by the government. A lot of our revenue comes from the ratepayers. So with us not collecting, that is a loss of revenue for the company," said Jackson.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.