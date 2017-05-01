Authorities ask for help locating missing 16-year-old Talladega teen

The Talladega Police Department has asked for help from the public locating a missing 16-year-old teenager.

Her name is Daphnie Kromer. She was last seen near the Presbyterian Home in Talladega.

Authorities say Kromer may be somewhere in Jefferson County with a 20-year-old man named Neal.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Talladega Police at 256-362-4508.

