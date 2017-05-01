Prom Promise Program raises awareness in JeffCo about prom night safety

Prom season is wrapping up in Jefferson County, and Sheriff Mike Hale wants to make it a safe activity.

"Don’t make this your last dance. Don’t drink and drive," Hale said.



You may have seen a public service announcement promoting safety that shows people finding a wrecked car and an injured student. It's all about hitting home with the message of the dangers of drinking and driving.

"We know it's a safety concern for all the community, the faculty, administrators at the school, as well as the parents of students," Lt. Jacob Reach said.



The Prom Promise Program is operated countywide to help students be aware of the need for safety on prom nights. Reach oversees all of Jefferson County's school resource officers. Reach says distracted driving in another factor.

"There is so much more to distracted driving, whether it's too many people in the vehicle, not paying attention, those types of things," Reach said.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office puts at least one deputy at every prom in the county for safety reasons.

"The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department will tell you PSAs and other programs in Jefferson County Schools are paying off in making a difference making kids be safer, but the biggest difference remains parents getting involved. Parents have to play a role in every aspect of what we are trying to accomplish as well," Reach said.

