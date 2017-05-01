Be Strong anti-bullying phone app

Georgia is allowing the drug Narcan to be purchased over the counter from pharmacies. That is not currently an option in Alabama.More >>
Two Jefferson County lawmaker say they have been threatened over their opposition to removing the requirement for a conceal carry permit for gun owners.More >>
Congratulations to Childersburg Elementary, Sycamore School in Talladega County and UAB for being named among the 2017 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools by Education Department Secretary, Betsy DeVos!More >>
A center in Tuscaloosa that studies flooding and water issues around the country gets a big boost of federal funding.More >>
Authorities accuse members of the Santony Noland drug organization of backing up threats around Tuscaloosa with these guns.More >>
