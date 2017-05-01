Birmingham police: Person shot in leg, transported to hospital - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police: Person shot in leg, transported to hospital

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say one person was shot in the leg in the 1700 block of Davis Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The victim has been transported to the hospital.

Please check back for updates to this developing situation.

