Wes: Wind advisory until 7 p.m. Monday

BACK TO SPRING! It is finally feeling like spring again with temperatures expected to top out in the 70s Monday afternoon. Winds will remain quite gusty as a cold front pushes across the area and drier air settles in. We currently have a wind advisory that will be in effect until 7 p.m. Expect wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph out of the west direction, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The sky is also clearing across East Alabama so the entire area will enjoy a good supply of sunshine. The sky will remain clear overnight, with a cool breeze and lows in the 50s.



THE NEXT RAINMAKER: The weather is going to be beautiful over the next two days with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Another energetic storm system will bring increasingly breezy conditions by late Wednesday with an increase in clouds Wednesday night. Some rain and possibly a few storms could reach our western counties late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. During the day on Thursday, I think most of our area will experience clouds, patchy areas of rain, and a few embedded rumbles of thunder. The heaviest rain and stormy weather should track across South Alabama. We will begin to see a temperature fall by Thursday night as cooler air settles in. Highs on Friday will only be in the 60s, with some lingering clouds, spotty showers and a gusty northwest wind. Overnight lows will be tumbling into the middle to upper 40s, so don’t put away the long sleeves! We will post more updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

