(Source: WBRC video)
Louie's Hotdogs & Peppers
Serves 6-8
1 pack of your favorite hotdogs
6-8 cubanelle peppers
1 24oz jar of marinara sauce
3 cloves chopped garlic
2 tbsp olive oil
1. In a large skillet on medium heat add your olive oil. Slice peppers in long strips and add them to the skillet to saute.
2. After a few minutes, slice your hotdogs and add them to the peppers and saute till the peppers have some slight brown spots on them.
3. Add your garlic, saute for another 1 minutes then add your marinara sauce reduce heat to low/medium, cover and cook another 15 minutes and serve.
Slice some crusty Italian bread with butter and enjoy.