Louie's Hotdogs & Peppers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Louie's Hotdogs & Peppers

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
Louie's Hotdogs & Peppers 
Serves 6-8
1 pack of your favorite hotdogs
6-8 cubanelle peppers 
1 24oz jar of marinara sauce
3 cloves chopped garlic
2 tbsp olive oil 
1. In a large skillet on medium heat add your olive oil. Slice peppers in long strips and add them to the skillet to saute. 
2. After a few minutes, slice your hotdogs and add them to the peppers and saute till the peppers have some slight brown spots on them.
3. Add your garlic, saute for another 1 minutes then add your marinara sauce reduce heat to low/medium, cover and cook another 15 minutes and serve. 
Slice some crusty Italian bread with butter and enjoy. 
Powered by Frankly