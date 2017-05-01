Louie's Hotdogs & Peppers

Serves 6-8

1 pack of your favorite hotdogs

6-8 cubanelle peppers

1 24oz jar of marinara sauce

3 cloves chopped garlic

2 tbsp olive oil

1. In a large skillet on medium heat add your olive oil. Slice peppers in long strips and add them to the skillet to saute.

2. After a few minutes, slice your hotdogs and add them to the peppers and saute till the peppers have some slight brown spots on them.

3. Add your garlic, saute for another 1 minutes then add your marinara sauce reduce heat to low/medium, cover and cook another 15 minutes and serve.

Slice some crusty Italian bread with butter and enjoy.