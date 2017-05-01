Authorities identify 12-year-old girl shot, killed in Leeds

Leeds police are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl.

Leeds City School officials have identified her as Kayla Mendenhall.

Grief counselors are talking with classmates on Monday.

Mendenhall's teachers have started a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses. Click here to donate on her page.



Authorities say Mendenhall was playing with an adult family member who was in possession of handgun when it apparently accidentally discharged, hitting her in the upper thigh.

Officers responded at 8:18 p.m. on Sunday to reports that a girl had been shot. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in a local home.

Mendenhall was taken to Children’s Hospital where she later died.

The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing, according to police.

