Mickey: Sweet morning rain, then breezy afternoon sunshine

Sweet spring rain! Hey, it's what makes the flowers grow, so don't let rainy days and Mondays get you down. :) So, thankful to be out of the drought and getting a good soaking.

Look for the rain to move out this morning with decreasing clouds after 7 a.m. We should experience some breezy sunshine, with highs topping out in the mid-70s and southwest winds at 15-20 mph.

Tonight should be clear, with lows in the low to mid-50s and winds dropping to 5-10 mph by Tuesday morning.

We should see mostly clear skies through Tuesday and much of Wednesday.

Wednesday evening into Thursday brings another chance of rain and thunderstorms. This morning's model data shows the stronger storms off to our south.

Showers could linger through Friday morning.

Sunshine and pleasant temps should carry us through the weekend.

