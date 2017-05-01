Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Woodlawn shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Woodlawn shooting

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene of two locations related to the early morning shooting of a woman. 

The woman was shot several times in the leg on 59th Street North, near Woodlawn High School. 

She ended up at a McDonald's on 1st Avenue North, a couple of blocks from the first scene. 

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates. 

