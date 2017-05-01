Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Woodlawn shooting

Birmingham police are on the scene of two locations related to the early morning shooting of a woman.

The woman was shot several times in the leg on 59th Street North, near Woodlawn High School.

She ended up at a McDonald's on 1st Avenue North, a couple of blocks from the first scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

