FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Expect one more round of rain and thunder overnight

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A final round of rain and thunder will be impacting the area from west to east through the early morning hours. The latest forecast radar data suggests the wet weather will taper off over East Alabama by 6 a.m. The threat of a severe storm will remain very low, although I do expect some possible noise makers. Expect some locally heavy rainfall, with the possibility of frequent lightning. Winds will remain quite gusty as a front approaches from the west. The rain and storms tonight are associated with a massive low-pressure system spinning across the Midwest. This system is causing blizzard conditions across the state of Kansas. The sky will be clearing on Monday but I would still plan on some breezy weather. It is going to finally feel like spring again, with highs in the 70s.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM APPROACHES WEDNESDAY: We will enjoy a couple of dry days on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures surging into the low 80s during the day. Another large-scale storm system will rotate over the region beginning late Wednesday and this could bring some rain and storms late Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. I’m expecting a much cooler north wind by Friday, with highs in the 60s and lingering showers. Mickey will be in with radar updates beginning at 4 a.m. on WBRC Good Day Alabama.

