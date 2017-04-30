Police searching for missing Oneonta woman

Police in Oneonta are searching for a missing 55-year-old woman who was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officers identified the woman as Suzie Strickland. She's 5-5, 130 pounds and was last seen driving a gray 2012 Ford Escape with the tag No. 8AG8897.

No one has been able to contact Strickland by phone.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 205-625-4913.

