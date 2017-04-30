Ryan Seacrest selected as Kelly Ripa's new co-host

Ryan Seacrest will be taking a seat next to Kelly Ripa as her new "Live With Kelly" co-host, the show announced Monday morning

Ripa has been looking for a co-host since Michael Strahan left last May.

Seacrest began his co-hosting duties this morning.

"Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game," said Ripa. "I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family."

Previously, there was speculation that actor Jerry O'Connell or Fred Savage would be the daytime talk show's new permanent co-host.

Seacrest will move to New York City to fulfill his new duties. He will also continue to host and executive produce E! Live from the Red Carpet series as well as host ABC's, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest," according to a press release the show.

Watch the reveal when it airs after WBRC FOX6's "Good Day Alabama."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.