'It’s a scourge': Hueytown mayor’s unique perspective on substance abuse

After three decades in the business, Mayor Steve Ware recognizes being the manager of a funeral home is unique. He’s worked at the People’s Chapel Funeral Home in Hueytown since it opened in 2001.

“I just love being able to help people,” he said. “It’s the hardest time they’ll ever go through in their lives.”

Through his work, Ware gained insight into life, compassion and family. But he’s also learned about something affecting all communities – substance abuse.

“I’ve seen such an increase on the number of deaths due to substance abuse over the past couple of years, it’s alarming. It’s a scourge,” he said.

When Ware won the runoff election in 2016 to become Hueytown’s mayor, he knew he had to address what he calls “the elephant in the room.”

That’s why he supports Hueytown schools’ partnership with Addiction Prevention Coalition. Starting in the fall, they will begin programming for kindergarten through 12th grade for substance abuse awareness.

“We’re actually the first to go at such a low-grade level, from kindergarten, and I’m proud of that,” he said.

“I think that the more awareness we have out there, the epidemic that this is, and how we can take different measures, to stop it, the better off we are.”

