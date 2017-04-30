Adamsville family okay after tree crashes through house

An Adamsville family and their dog are okay after a tree falls on their house Sunday.

Adrienne Brown was at home with her son when a tree came crashing through the roof just before 1:30 in the afternoon. At first, she didn’t know what caused the noise.

“I actually thought something had tipped over in the attic and it just came through the ceiling,” Brown said. “And then I saw air, and that’s when I knew a tree had fallen through.”

Brown was comforted by neighbors in the hours that followed. They, along with Adamsville fire and rescue, waited for Alabama Power to turn off electricity to the home.

“I’m still trying to take it all in,” Brown said as she stood on her neighbor’s porch. She’s already called her insurance company and says they will stay with family in the area until the home is fixed.

