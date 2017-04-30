UPDATE: Fairfield fire chief killed in wreck on I-59 in Birmingham

Fairfield fire chief Kevin Sutton lost his life in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and several other vehicles Sunday afternoon.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton confirmed the identity Sunday night.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton was the victim in today's traffic fatality. Our prayers go out to his family and friends, and the men and women of the Fairfield Fire Department," Shelton said.

Sutton was 54 and had been with the department for 25 years.

His wife and daughter were transported to the hospital, Birmingham Fire Chief Bryan Harrell confirmed.

Shelton said rain and bad weather factored in the wreck.

Both lanes of the freeway are reopened.

Shelton said three or four vehicles were involved. Two cars went down the interstate in a grassy area and responders are having to pull those cars up.

The people inside those two cars were transported to a hospital.

Several Birmingham police units responded to the scene to divert traffic. All the cars on the freeway before the wreck were turned around and sent to the 1st Ave. South exit.

Police are working to reconstruct the wreck.

