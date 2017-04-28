Actress Charlotte Rae, star of 'Facts of Life,' dies at 92

The actress is best known for her role as Edna Garrett on "Diff’rent Strokes" and its spin-off "The Facts of Life."More >>
The new series is not a "New Generation" reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Captain Jean-Luc Picard's life.More >>
In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.More >>
Industry-leading multiroom speaker company Sonos recently rang a bell of its own design on the Nasdaq, signaling its launch into the public sector with its own unique voice. But what does this mean for you?More >>
The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite showsMore >>
Hide your cats, Melmac's most famous export may be crash landing in your garage in the near futureMore >>
Hillary Clinton is adding "executive producer" to her lengthy resumé.More >>
A new ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion is upon us, and an increase in system requirements has come with itMore >>
If the movie or TV show you're watching looks surreal, it's because of a TV setting called motion smoothing. It's called the Soap Opera Effect, and this is how to get rid of it forever.More >>
Tesla will release the next version of its infotainment system in early September. Called V9.0, it will add fun features including at least three Atari games displayed on the touch screen plus a party and camper mode.More >>
The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.More >>
A group of coordinated fake Facebook accounts created a rally that had thousands of users interested in attending. Facebook removed the Pages and accounts.More >>
Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step so you'll know precisely what to do.More >>
