Actress Charlotte Rae, star of 'Facts of Life,' dies at 92

(RNN) – Charlotte Rae, who played Edna Garrett on "Diff’rent Strokes" and its spinoff "The Facts of Life," has died at the age of 92, according to the actress' representatives.

Rae earned two Emmy nominations for "The Facts of Life."

She was a regular on the 60s sitcom "Car 54, Where Are You?" and later appeared in films like "Ricki and the Flash."

Rae previously beat pancreatic cancer and was diagnosed with bone cancer in April 2017.

“I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already,” she said after her second cancer diagnosis.

She was married to composer John Strauss. The couple, who had two sons, divorced in 1976.

