Sausage and Cheese Tortellini w/ Creamy Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:



1 package Rana Sausage and Cheese Tortellini

1 small can tomato paste

½ onion,diced

½ red pepper,diced

1 cloves garlic,minced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cups diced tomatoes

½ cup heavy cream



Directions:

Heat olive oil in saucepan,add onion,pepper,garlic and saute until cooked through - about five minutes should do. Add tomatoes,cream, and tomato paste and mix together well.Heat water in pot until rolling and add tortellini.The fresh pasta will cook in about 3 minutes,Strain and heat some olive oil in a skillet.Add tortellini and quickly brown them.Toss with sauce and you have a great quick meal for about $12 and it will serve about 5 people.Serve with French bread and a salad

