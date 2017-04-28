Sausage and Cheese Tortellini w/ Creamy Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:
1 package Rana Sausage and Cheese Tortellini
1 small can tomato paste
½ onion,diced
½ red pepper,diced
1 cloves garlic,minced
2 tbsp olive oil
2 cups diced tomatoes
½ cup heavy cream
Directions:
Heat olive oil in saucepan,add onion,pepper,garlic and saute until cooked through - about five minutes should do. Add tomatoes,cream, and tomato paste and mix together well.Heat water in pot until rolling and add tortellini.The fresh pasta will cook in about 3 minutes,Strain and heat some olive oil in a skillet.Add tortellini and quickly brown them.Toss with sauce and you have a great quick meal for about $12 and it will serve about 5 people.Serve with French bread and a salad
