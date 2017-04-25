Crimestoppers seeks help solving year old cold case - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crimestoppers seeks help solving year old cold case

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Every day, Cathy Cwine thinks about her youngest son, Mario. “Mario was a good person. He liked to dress. He liked to walk. He liked to strut his stuff. But we miss him and we just want some answers on what happened to him,” Cwine says.

There's a hole that's been in her heart for almost a year now. In the early morning hours of May 1, 2016, Mario Cwine's body was found lying on Ensley-Pleasant Grove Road. He was 30 years old.

“It's been the worst for me. Every day, I think about my brother.  I dream about my brother,” says Kevin Allen, Mario Cwine’s oldest brother. 

Allen says he and his family have been praying for answers every day since Mario's death. 

While police say he was the victim of a hit and run, Cwine's family believes otherwise.

“I believe my brother was hit after the fact,” says Allen. “But something happened to him before the accident.”

Birmingham police have been investigating the case since it happened.

Recently, Crimestoppers joined in the case meaning someone can make an anonymous tip and if it leads to an arrest and charge, it could mean a cash reward. 

“I have a lot of faith that Crimestoppers is going to bring something forward,” Allen says.

“Someone have a heart and just come forward. It could have been one of their children,” says Cathy Cwine. “We just miss him and we just want some justice.”

If you have information about Mario Cwine's case, you can call Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777

